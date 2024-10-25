Peter Rhodes on the definition of 'working people' and giving it all she's got, Captain

Keir Starmer has defined them as: “People who earn their living, rely on our (public) services and don't really have the ability to write a cheque when they get into trouble." Rachel Reeves suggests: “Working people are people who go out to work and work for their incomes.” Curious. Why does the act of going out to work seemingly matter to the Chancellor but not to the PM?

Here's a much simpler definition. Working people are those people who will be seen dancing in the streets after the Budget. I bet there won't be many.

According to one Whitehall insider, the late SNP leader and Scottish hero Alex Salmond would sometimes travel under the name Captain James T Kirk. He lived in hope of airline staff greeting him with the Star Trek line: “Beam me up, Scotty.” It takes all sorts.

However, as any real Trekkie will tell you, the command “Beam me up, Scotty” doesn't appear in any of the episodes. It's one of history's great unspoken quotes. In much the same way, the crisis-stricken Labour prime minister Jim Callaghan never said: “Crisis, what crisis?” and Sherlock Holmes never uttered the words: “Elementary, my dear Watson.”

And now, deep in the dark canyons of pedantry, I'm pretty sure not all Star Trek fans call themselves Trekkies. I remember interviewing a Star Ship commander who was very strict on the matter. According to Google: “Some fans use the term Trekker to convey that they are a rational fan.” Well, exactly.

The Hardacres (C5) is harmless hokum but does anyone understand the secret of the family's sudden success? Living in a herring port, knee deep in herrings, reeking of herrings, where everyone works with herrings, the Hardacres invent a snack - fried herrings – and the locals snap it up. Fishy, to say the least.

An “inclusive language guide,” produced for civil servants, tells them to avoid using the word “millennials” to describe younger people as it may cause offence. Maybe it's time to reintroduce the old word. Sprogs.