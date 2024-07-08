Peter Rhodes on turbulence, taxation and the departure of a Green legend

I'm not sure I agree with the chap who reckons my problem could be the start of another Post Office Horizon-style scandal. But if he's right then full marks to the other reader who suggests it may make a great series and asks: “Who will play Mr Rhodes in the TV Drama?” I wonder what George Clooney is up to these days? Or Wallace & Gromit?

The sole Green Party Member of Parliament, Caroline Lucas, stood down before the election, prompting one Guardian reader to comment: “I understand why she feels burned out after 14 years as an MP.” Burned out? Does that count towards her carbon footprint?