Express & Star Comment: Severn Valley Railway funds the best birthday gift

Instead of asking his friends for gifts, he requested they help him raise funds to for the Severn Valley Railway.

And they responded in impressive style, raising more than £5,000 to help the development of the iconic line, which runs between Kidderminster and Bridgnorth.

Mr Swallow has been a member of the railway for 40 years, having started there as a volunteer in 1975 before training as a ticket inspector.

He is committed to preserving its long term future.

The railway has given pleasure to so many people over the years. It is vitally important that it is looked after with appropriate levels of investment.

Its survival fund is now approaching £1.2 million, which bosses hope to grow to £10m over the coming years.

Thanks to the efforts of Mr Swallow and his friends and family, we should all be able to enjoy the Severn Valley Railway for many years to come.