The six ‘milestones’ set out in Starmer’s ‘plan for change’

Sir Keir Starmer has set out six “milestones” to measure the Government’s progress in delivering his plan to change the UK.

The Prime Minister said the public targets would “give the British people the power to hold our feet to the fire”.

The six milestones in the “plan for change” are:

– Delivering higher, real, household disposable income and gross domestic product (GDP) per capita by the end of the Parliament, as part of the goal of having the highest sustained economic growth in the G7 group of wealthy democracies.

– Building 1.5 million homes in England and fast-tracking planning decisions on at least 150 major economic infrastructure projects.

– Meeting the NHS standard of 92% of patients in England waiting no longer than 18 weeks for elective treatment.

– Putting police back on the beat with a named officer for every community and 13,000 additional officers, PCSOs and special constables in neighbourhood roles in England and Wales.

– Getting a record 75% of five-year-olds in England ready to learn when they start school.

– Putting the UK “on track” to at least 95% clean power by 2030.