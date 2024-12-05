Prison population in England and Wales projected to top 100,000 by 2029

More than 100,000 prisoners could be held in jails in England and Wales within five years, according to government estimates.

The prison population is projected to increase to between 95,700 and 105,200 by March 2029, with a central estimate of 100,800, figures published on Thursday show.

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said the potential rise is driven by factors including “continued growth” in suspects being charged and prosecuted, more cases coming to court, the “rising levels of people on remand” and “changes in sentencing policy and behaviour to keep the most serious offenders in prison for longer”.

It comes after Whitehall’s spending watchdog warned earlier this week that Government plans to boost prison capacity could fall short by thousands of cell spaces within two years and cost the taxpayer billions of pounds more than anticipated.