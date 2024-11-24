Storm Bert: Wind warnings in place in several counties across island of Ireland

Wind warnings are in place for several counties on the island of Ireland on Sunday as Storm Bert continues to cause challenging conditions.

The storm, which landed overnight on Friday, flooded villages and roads, and disrupted travel.

In Co Donegal, Bridge Street in Killybegs was dramatically flooded, with homes and charities impacted, while the River Feale in west Limerick burst its banks.

After alerts warning of rain, wind and snow lifted on Saturday, clean-up operations began and power supplies were restored to thousands of homes and businesses.

On Sunday, forecasters issued low-level wind warnings for 13 counties across the island.

A status yellow wind warning is in place for Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo until 2am on Monday while a yellow wind alert is in place for Donegal until 8am on Monday.

A status yellow wind warning is also in place for Clare, Kerry and Galway until 7pm on Sunday.

Forecasters at Met Eireann said gusty winds will create a risk of fallen trees and difficult travelling conditions in these counties.

In Northern Ireland, a yellow alert warning has been issued by the Met Office for all counties from 11am until 6pm on Sunday, with possible disruption to travel and utilities.

The Department for Infrastructure said it responded to more than 500 incidents since weather alerts were issued on Friday night.

Roads across counties Tyrone, Down and Antrim were blocked by trees and flood waters on Saturday, and properties were flooded in Dundonald, Kilcoo, Coalisland and Ballinamallard as well a Royal Mail property in Mallusk.