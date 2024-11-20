Former footballer Kieron Dyer settles legal claim against Daily Mirror publisher

Former England footballer Kieron Dyer has settled a High Court claim against the publisher of the Daily Mirror over allegations of unlawful information gathering.

The 45-year-old sued Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) in 2018 over allegations that journalists at its publications had carried out unlawful information gathering and misused his private information between 1998 and 2011, citing 63 articles in support of his claim.

Rebekah Finch, for Mr Dyer, told a hearing on Wednesday that MGN had admitted some unlawful activity between 2003 and 2005, but denied that the articles about the footballer were the product of the activity.

Reading a statement at the court in London, Ms Finch said that an agreement was reached in April this year to settle the claim, which saw the publisher pay damages and Mr Dyer’s legal costs and “provide an undertaking” not to “illegally obtain his private information”.

She said: “The claimant was significantly impacted by press intrusion at the time. The claimant recalled being followed, both by journalists and photographers, being doorstepped at his home and being approached on nights out on numerous occasions.

“The claimant was upset at the time that the articles were published containing his private information. He found that as a result of the publication of the articles, his relationships with the public, colleagues, friends and family suffered and sometimes he ‘lost their trust’ and was not put in a positive light.

“The claimant feels this has impacted his career. The claimant described the experience as ‘horrible’ and he felt ‘ridiculed’ and his mental health and reputation took an impact.”

Mr Dyer played for teams including Newcastle United, West Ham United and Queens Park Rangers during his career.

He was well-known for fighting with Newcastle United teammate Lee Bowyer during a defeat to Aston Villa in 2005, which saw both players sent off.

He also gained 33 England caps and had recently worked as a coach at Ipswich Town, and is now working as a pundit.

Alex Pollock, for MGN, said: “The defendant is here today, through me, to offer its apologies to the claimant for the damage and distress caused to him by the misuse of his private information over a decade ago on the occasions referred to.”

“MGN accepts and acknowledges that the claimant’s private information should not have been obtained and used in the manner it was.”

The settlement follows the Duke of Sussex settling the remaining parts of his claim against MGN in February.