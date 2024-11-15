Express & Star
Close

Fact check: Council’s four-day week means staff paid 100% for 80% of usual hours

A social media user has hit out at Kemi Badenoch’s claim that a four-day week for councils is ‘part-time work for full-time pay’.

By contributor By Danielle Desouza, PA
Published
Kemi Badenoch waving
An X user has hit out at Kemi Badenoch’s claim a four-day week for councils is ‘part-time work for full-time pay’ (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Following Wednesday’s Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs), a social media user posted: “Kemi Badenoch at #PMQs complaining about 4-day week. She thinks staff get an extra day off – less hours for same pay! She fails to realise that 40hrs over 4 days is still 40hrs!”

Evaluation

South Cambridgeshire District Council first trialled a four-day working week for some staff in January 2023, which has seen workers get 100% pay but only work around 80% of their hours.

On November 8, a few days before Mrs Badenoch’s comment during PMQs, the council was sent a letter from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government to say a letter it had previously sent with concerns about the four-day week scheme had expired and would not be reissued.

On the same day, the Government withdrew guidance that said it does “not support a 4-day working week in local authorities”.

The facts

During PMQs, Mrs Badenoch asked Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer: “Does he think it appropriate to approve – as the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government has done – a four-day week for councils? That is not flexible working but part-time work for full-time pay.”

South Cambridgeshire District Council started trialling a four-day work week in January 2023 for some staff, saying the model would mean people “deliver 100% of their work, in around 80% of their hours (or pro rata for part time colleagues), for 100% of their pay”. It was initially meant to last for three months, but was then extended for a further 12 months to March 2024.

Since the trial began, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities – later renamed the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government – has sent the council two Best Value Notices in November 2023 and May 2024 after it continued with the four-day working week arrangement. The Conservative government had asked councils to stop four-day week trials. Best Value Notices express the government’s potential concerns with an authority and set expectations of what needs to be done.

On November 8, the now Labour-led ministry wrote to the council to say that the Best Value Notice had expired and would not be reissued, which was a few days before Mrs Badenoch’s comment was made during PMQs. On the same day, the ministry also withdrew previous guidance which stated that the “government does not support a 4-day working week in local authorities”.

In addition, one of the items on the agenda for a Cambridge City Council Strategy and Resources Scrutiny Committee meeting on March 25 2024 was an update on the four-day week trial. The leader of the council agreed the hours for South Cambridgeshire District Council colleagues working a four-day week (desk-based and waste operations), “are harmonised at 32 hours per week (pro rata for part time colleagues) at 86.5% of contracted hours” from April 1.

Although South Cambridgeshire District Council adopted a four-day week which sees people work roughly 80% of their hours for 100% of their pay, some workplaces have four-day week arrangements where employees may work the same total hours they would in a five-day week but squeezed into four days. The social media user mentioned they have this type of work arrangement.

Links

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular