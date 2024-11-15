BAE Systems announces plans for new artillery facility

Military firm BAE Systems has announced plans to establish a new artillery development and production facility that will create 50 high-skilled jobs.

The facility in Sheffield is being funded with investments of more than £25 million.

“Our aim is to deliver long-term artillery capabilities for the UK, which will safeguard, sustain and grow a critical, specialised British industrial capability as well as provide important opportunities for exports,” said John Borton, managing director of BAE Systems’ Weapons Systems UK business.

“As we continue to grow our business to meet our customers’ evolving requirements, this significant investment will help us develop a highly skilled and adaptable workforce as an important part of the national defence infrastructure.”

Work is underway to prepare the site to be operational in 2025.

Clive Betts, MP for Sheffield South East, said: “Sheffield is well known for its strong history of world-class engineering and advanced manufacturing and BAE Systems’ investment in a new artillery facility and highly skilled jobs will ensure the city continues to play a key role in delivering both economic prosperity and national security.”