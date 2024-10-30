What the papers say – October 30

Wednesday’s papers are dominated by fresh charges for the suspect in the Southport attacks.

The Guardian, The Daily Telegraph, Daily Mirror and Daily Express all lead with new charges for Axel Rudakubana, the teenager accused of the fatal stabbing of three girls at a dance class in Southport.

He will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court by video link on Wednesday charged with production of ricin, and possession of information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing to commit an act of terrorism.

The story is also carried by Metro‘s front page.

In the wake of the new charges, The Times and Daily Mail report Tory leadership candidates Robert Jenrick and Kemi Badenoch have questioned whether a “cover-up” took place.

Elsewhere, the i says a minimum wage rise is coming in Chancellor Rachel Reeves’s first Budget.

UK long-term borrowing costs have hit a post-election high ahead of the Budget’s unveiling, according to the Financial Times.

And the Daily Star says experts have found cats and dogs get more grumpy as they age.