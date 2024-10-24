Police reopen investigation into fatal Wimbledon school crash

An investigation has been reopened into a car crash at a school which killed two eight-year-old girls, the Metropolitan Police has announced.

An internal review was launched after “concerns” were raised by the families of Nuria Sajjad and Selena Lau, who died after the incident at the Study Prep school in Wimbledon, south-west London, on July 6 2023.

The families had said they remained “unconvinced” that the investigation was conducted thoroughly after it was announced in June that the driver of the 4×4 had suffered an epileptic seizure behind the wheel and would not face criminal charges.

The girls’ families have welcomed the announcement of a new investigation, with Selena’s mother saying she hopes it will bring an end to “this ongoing nightmare”.

In a statement on Thursday, the Met said: “The review has identified a number of lines of inquiry that require further examination and, as such, the investigation will now be reopened.”