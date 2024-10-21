Express & Star
In Pictures: St Andrews’ students soap up the fun of Raisin Monday

University students doused each other with shaving foam as part of traditional celebrations to welcome new undergraduates.

Students gathered at the University of St Andrews in Fife to take part in the annual Raisin Monday foam fight.

It is a tradition at the Scottish university and attracts scores of students and onlookers.

Students take part in the traditional Raisin Monday foam fight on St Salvator’s Lower College Lawn at the University of St Andrews (Jane Barlow/PA)
The foam fight is an annual tradition (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scores of undergraduates look forward to the ‘welcome’ ceremony (Jane Barlow/PA)(
The foam dousing is part of the first term fun at St Andrews (Jane Barlow/PA)

As part of Raisin Week, the university runs a mentoring scheme where freshers are adopted as “children” by older students, who act as their “parents”.

The tradition is intended to help freshers meet new people and settle in.

Students in fancy dress on university lawn (Jane Barlow/PA)
The annual event helps undergraduates to make friends (Jane Barlow/PA)
Applying colourful makeup before the foaming begins is part of the fun (Jane Barlow/PA)

Raisin Week is so called because “children” traditionally gave their academic “parents” a pound of raisins as a thank you for welcoming them.

The event is a centrepiece of undergraduates’ first term at the university (Jane Barlow/PA)
The foam event helps new students to bond (Jane Barlow/PA)
Some students donned floral headdresses and grass skirts before being covered in shaving foam (Jane Barlow/PA)
