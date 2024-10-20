Two more men charged with murdering young father

Two more men have been accused of murdering a father who was assaulted in a street in Essex.

Kieran Shepherd, 30, died in Meadgate Avenue, Chelmsford, at around midday on Tuesday.

Essex Police has charged 20-year-old Joseph Dawe, of Greenland Gardens, Great Baddow, and Zack O’Keeffe, 19, from Stafford Green, Langdon Hills, Basildon, with murder.

It comes after Harrison Carpenter, 19, of Ben Wilson Link, Springfield, appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Saturday accused of murdering Mr Shepherd.

Dawe and O’Keeffe will appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Monday, while Carpenter is due at Chelmsford Crown Court.

In a statement released through police, Mr Shepherd’s family said: “Kieran was a kind and loving son, brother, and father, his loss has left a massive hole in the lives of his family and friends.

“Our lives will never be the same without him, he will be forever in our hearts.”