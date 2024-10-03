Netflix shop and auction to offer Gillian Anderson suit and David Beckham shirt

A suit worn by Gillian Anderson while playing Margaret Thatcher in The Crown, Robbie Williams’ Versace pants and a signed David Beckham Real Madrid shirt are among the items going on sale at a Netflix pop-up shop and auction.

The shop called As Seen On Netflix will open for one day in London and another in Birmingham, as an auction runs online from October 11 to 21, with all proceeds going to mental health charity Mind.

Those visiting the store will be able to buy Princess Diana’s (Elizabeth Debicki) jeans from The Crown, Eric’s (Ncuti Gatwa) bike from Sex Education, Joan’s (Annie Murphy) cheerleader outfit from Black Mirror, hoodies from Top Boy, signed scripts from One Day, and Levi’s jeans worn by Vincent (Benedict Cumberbatch) in Eric.

The Netflix stores will open in Birmingham and London (Netflix/PA)

A Balenciaga top from The Gentlemen, a Corteiz mask from The Kitchen, Studio Nicholson boots from Black Mirror, and Maison Margiela jeans from Bodkin will also be available.

The shops will also host a replica of Charlie’s (Joe Locke) bedroom from Heartstopper, with its third season launching this week.

Items available to buy in-store will start at £1, while the auction will run on Mind’s eBay page, with the bidding for all items starting at £9.99.

The online auction includes Penelope Featherington’s (Nicola Coughlan) headpiece from Bridgerton, Emma Morley’s (Ambika Mod) typewriter from One Day, Otis’ (Asa Butterfield) bike, and the original clay model of Molly from Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget.

The signed Beckham shirt will be sold online alongside a signed Victoria Beckham t-shirt, after a documentary on the footballer was released on the streaming platform last year, with a film about his wife also planned.

Williams’ pants, which will also be sold on eBay, are signed and are a replica of the pair he wore in his self-titled documentary, which was released on Netflix in November 2023.

Other items going under the hammer include original Lady Whistledown Society Papers from Bridgerton, Sully’s (Kane Robinson) Y3 tracksuit worn in his final Top Boy scene, one of Jean Milburn’s (Anderson) wooden penises from Sex Education, and the Tucker’s’ bar sign from Black Mirror episode San Junipero, signed by creator Charlie Brooker.

The charity will also be running a free prize draw for one of three signed posters of Zeus from Kaos (Jeff Goldblum).

Anne Mensah, vice president of UK Content at Netflix said: “As Seen On Netflix is more than just a pop-up shop, it’s a celebration of incredible fan communities.

“Fandom has an extraordinary ability to bring people together, creating connections and community around a passion for stories.

“Our fans are the heartbeat of everything we do at Netflix, which is why we’re so excited to create this opportunity for fans to own a piece of the shows and films they love, and support the important work done by Mind.”

The shop in 133 Bethnal Green Road, London, will open on October 12, while the store in Birmingham’s Bullring will welcome visitors on October 19.

Both shops will open at 10am.