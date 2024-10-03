Further flights planned for Britons to flee Lebanon

Britons will continue to fly from Lebanon on Thursday after more than 150 British nationals and dependents left Beirut on the first UK Government-chartered plane.

As Israel continued its offensive against the Iran-backed Hezbollah group, further blasts hit Lebanon’s capital Beirut, increasing concerns about how long the airport can remain open.

The Foreign Office said a “limited number” of additional flights had been chartered, including one on Thursday.

Lebanon’s Middle East Airlines is also continuing to operate its scheduled services from Beirut.

Britons have been advised to get the first flight available out of Lebanon.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said: “Recent events have demonstrated the volatility of the situation in Lebanon.

“The safety of British nationals in Lebanon continues to be our number one priority. That’s why we are announcing additional chartered flights to help those who want to leave.

“I urge all British nationals still in Lebanon to register with the FCDO (Foreign Office) and leave the country immediately.”

At least six people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on an apartment building in Beirut overnight, Lebanon’s health ministry said.

The ground offensive in southern Lebanon also continued, with fighting which left eight Israeli soldiers dead.

There are concerns in Whitehall that further military activity by Israel could result in the closure of the airport, cutting off the most straightforward exit route for British nationals in Lebanon.

If that happens the only option could be a military-led evacuation co-ordinated from the British bases in Cyprus.

Around 700 troops and Foreign Office and Home Office staff, including Border Force officers, have been deployed to Cyprus in case an emergency evacuation is needed.

The UK and allies continued to urge Israel and its adversaries to pull back from the brink of all-out war in the Middle East.

Israel is still considering how to retaliate to Iran’s ballistic missile barrage earlier this week.

Lebanon’s ambassador to the UK Rami Mortada said Israel has opened a “Pandora’s box” in the Middle East and called for a diplomatic solution to the fighting.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, he said: “It’s clear that Israel has chosen an escalatory path in a very volatile and dangerous region. It opened a Pandora’s box and we’ve said from the beginning that we would want to seek a diplomatic solution and diplomatic solutions exist.

“We were on a track trying to discuss a diplomatic alternative … but the hotheads in Israel chose a different path.”