UK Government ‘must do more’ to secure release of Israeli hostages, families say

The UK Government “must do more” to help bring home Israeli hostages kidnapped on October 7, their families have said.

Speaking at a press conference in central London, the relatives said a deal must be agreed urgently with Hamas to bring home their loved ones.

During a meeting with Sir Keir Starmer and Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Monday, the Prime Minister agreed that the hostages must be freed and returned immediately, the press conference was told.

Sir Keir Starmer with David Lammy (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sharone Lifschitz, whose parents Yocheved and Oded Lifschitz were kidnapped, said she felt “encouraged” by the meeting, but urged the Government to do more.

“They listened carefully to what we said,” she said. “But I think the British Government can and should do more.

“They must treat [the hostages] as if they are their own.”

Stephen Brisley – brother of Lianne Sharabi, who was murdered with her daughters Noiya and Yahel, and the brother-in-law of hostage Eli Sharabi – said: “Fifty-one weeks have passed since the attack, 51 weeks since my family was torn apart.

“People forget that October 7 was not an act of war, it was an act of terrorism.

Stephen Brisley, Sharone Lifschitz and Sharon Sharabi all had family members taken hostage by Hamas (Lucy North/PA)

“I call upon all governments, upon my Government, to do better, to do more to bring them home.”

Asked if he felt let down by the failure so far to secure the release of all hostages, Mr Brisley said: “It’s difficult to feel anything other than let down.

“We’ve just got to have faith that they are doing everything that they can. More must be done.

“The only way the hostages are going to get out alive is with a deal.”

Ayelet Svatitzky, sister of murdered British citizens Roi and Nadav Popplewell, and daughter of former hostage Channah Peri, said: “I’m here pleading for everyone not to forget what happened to us on October 7, not to forget the 101 hostages still in Gaza, not to forget the horrors and torture they are going through.

“I’m here to call for the release of all the hostages.”