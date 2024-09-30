Passengers bid Belfast farewell as marooned luxury liner prepares to set off

The passengers of a luxury cruise ship marooned in Belfast for four months have thanked the city for hosting them as they prepared to begin a global voyage.

People were carrying souvenirs from Belfast, including a model of the Titanic, as they waited to board on Monday evening.

The Villa Vie Odyssey became stranded in the Northern Ireland city for longer than planned due to unexpected repair works in May.

Passengers prepare to board the Villa Vie Odyssey at Belfast Port (Liam McBurney/PA)

Passengers have since become familiar with Belfast and the sights of Northern Ireland, with many saying they had fallen in love with the city.

They bade Belfast farewell with a bike tour and a meal as they expected to depart on Monday on what should be a three-year trip.

Andy Garrison, 75, who said he will be on board for at least three and a half years, said he arrived in Belfast for what he thought was three days in August and ended up there for six weeks.

He said he wanted something to do so he ordered a model of the Titanic which he built over three or four days.

Asked if he was worried it could be seen as a bad omen, he said: “No, I’m not. As a matter of fact I’m going to put this on the wall of my room.”

Andy Garrison at Belfast Port’s Cruise Ship Terminal (Liam McBurney/PA)

He said the passengers had been “resilient” in waiting for the repairs to be completed and described them as a “really nice group”.

“I like Belfast a lot actually, I would stay here and enjoy myself except I’m leaving on a ship,” he said.

“I am so happy to be sailing away, I’m ready to go. We stop briefly in Brest, France, and then we go to Spain, we go to Portugal, and we head across the ocean to go to the Bahamas, where we stay for a while in the Bahamas.”

Cyndi Grzybowski, 69, from Appling, Georgia, said she had always wanted to see the world and was excited for the voyage to begin.

Cyndi Grzybowski said she ‘enjoyed every minute’ in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

“My better half passed away three years ago so this is giving me an opportunity to get off the farm, literally, and see the world, which is something that I have wanted to do,” she told reporters on Monday.

“My son has been so supportive of this because when this opportunity came up, I was really humming and hawing because I’ve been on the farm for 27 years, and he said, ‘Mom, the only thing I’ve heard you talk about is going to see the world’.

“We started out as strangers in Southampton and Belfast and now we truly are family. We had two amazing parties yesterday with the pedal bikes… and last night at Revolution de Cuba, we had a get-together with fantastic food.

“Thank you all so very much – truly, Belfast has been such a wonderful place. I have so enjoyed every minute here.”

The luxury cruise offers rentals from 35 to 120 days, or villas can be purchased ranging from £90,000 to £260,000.

Gian Perroni and Angie Harsanyi found love in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

Owning a villa on board guarantees the room for a minimum of 15 years, but the ownership stays valid for the entire operation of the ship.

Belfast was not the only thing would-be voyagers fell in love with over the past few months – two became engaged on the Lagan Weir Bridge under a supermoon.

Gian Perroni, from Vancouver in Canada, and Angie Harsanyi, from Colorado in the US, first met in Belfast four months ago and started walking through the city on their way to and back from the ship.

Mr Perroni said the two are “made for each other”, adding: “We found our soulmates.”