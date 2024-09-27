Three men charged with murder over shooting in east London

Three men have been charged with murder after a man was shot dead in east London last month.

Joshua McLean, 31, died from a gunshot wound to the chest in Weavers Fields in Wilmot Street, Tower Hamlets on August 6.

Emergency services attended the scene near Bethnal Green tube station, but Mr McLean could not be saved.

Nefur Miah, 36, of Redmans Road, Stepney Green, Muhammed Ismail Ali, 37, of Marlborough Road, Romford, and Simeon Oliver-Stewart, 30, of Clevedon Close, Stoke Newington, have now been charged with murder, the Metropolitan Police said.

All three men are due to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Eight males aged between 17 and 56 were initially arrested as part of the investigation on Wednesday, with the remaining five individuals released on bail, the force said.

The victim’s family have been informed.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the police via 101, quoting reference CAD 7454/06AUG, or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.