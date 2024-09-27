In Pictures: Heavy wind and rain batters Britain
Heavy rain has led to flooding in some parts of the UK and strong wind is making matters worse.
People woke up to wet weather and faced travel disruption on Friday after heavy rain and flooding overnight.
Wellington train station in Shropshire looked like something more akin to a Venice canal as a result of flooding.
And Telford United Football Club’s ground began to resemble a swimming pool.
Heavy rain lashed many parts of the country.
It was horrible weather for London commuters on Friday.
But wind is also a problem and the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning of strong wind for Sunday.