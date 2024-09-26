Body found in search for missing man in Yeovil

A body has been found in the search for Michael Wheeler who disappeared in Yeovil a month ago.

Avon and Somerset Police made the discovery at a property in Yarlington, near Wincanton, Somerset, on Wednesday afternoon.

It comes after four men appeared at Yeovil Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday charged with murder.

They were remanded in custody until a further hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Friday.

A further hearing will be held at Bristol Crown Court (Ben Birchall/PA)

Michael’s family has been informed of the discovery and is being supported by specially trained officers.

Crime scene investigators will now examine the site, the force said.

Another man who was arrested last week has been rearrested and remains in police custody.

Officers arrested two more men on Wednesday on suspicion of assisting an offender.

One remains in police custody and the other has been released under investigation.

Two people remain on police bail – a man who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday, and a woman who was previously arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.