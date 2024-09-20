What the papers say – September 20

Ongoing conflict in Lebanon and rising tensions in the Middle East continue to feature heavily on Friday’s newspaper front pages.

The i leads on Israel’s decision to bomb south Lebanon, saying the region has “stepped closer” to regional war.

Hezbollah’s leader has vowed “just punishment” against Israel after a wave of explosive attacks, The Guardian reports.

The Financial Times reports on the terror group’s threats against Israel, while also splashing on a fall in consumer confidence through September.

The Daily Mirror and Metro both focus on allegations late Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Al-Fayed sexually assaulted dozens of ex-Harrods employees.

The Times says Labour MPs have urged Chancellor Rachel Reeves to delay cutting winter fuel payments.

The Daily Express tells the story of an RAF veteran who will have his winter fuel payment cut after changes to eligibility criteria.

The Prime Minister has denied losing control of his administration amid leaks revealing his chief-of-staff’s salary exceeds his own, The Daily Telegraph reports.

The Daily Star splashes on the business secretary defending the Prime Minister amid revelations he received more than £100,000 of freebies.

Conservative leadership hopeful Robert Jerick claims in the Daily Mail that England’s national identity is “under threat”.

The Sun concentrates on snooker star Ronnie O’Sullivan’s split from fiancee Laila Rouass.