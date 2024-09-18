Nick Read to step down as chief executive of Post Office next year

Post Office boss Nick Read is set to step down from the role next year, the company has said.

Mr Read described it as a “great privilege” to have worked as chief executive in an “extraordinarily challenging time for the business and for postmasters”.

He had previously announced his intention to temporarily step back from the role to give his “entire attention” to the next stage of the Horizon IT inquiry.

Mr Read took on the chief executive position in 2019, succeeding former boss Paula Vennells, who this year forfeited her CBE following public anger over her handling of the Horizon crisis.