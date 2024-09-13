Former Met officer jailed for 16 months after stealing from dead man

A former Metropolitan Police officer has been jailed for 16 months after stealing money from a man who had died after collapsing.

Craig Carter, 51, of Harlow, Essex, stole around £115 from Italian filmmaker and actor Claudio Gaetani between September 7 and 14 2022.

Carter worked for the Met’s North Area Command Unit, which covers Enfield and Haringey, and appeared at Wood Green Crown Court on Friday wearing a dark blazer and tie and a white striped shirt.

Judge Kalyani Kaul KC described Carter’s career, and noted that he has raised two daughters, and has a “strong” marriage with his wife who he cares for.

She then told him: “On the 7th of September, two years ago, you threw all of that away – you let down your force, you let down your community”.

He admitted misconduct in public office on July 26 this year and the charge stated that “while acting as a public officer namely as a police constable” he “took for his own use money from a wallet received by him in evidence in relation to a sudden death”.

Carter was dismissed from the force without notice in August after serving for 23 years.