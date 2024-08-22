Jermaine Jenas reportedly speaking to lawyers over BBC sacking: ‘I’m not happy’

Former footballer Jermaine Jenas has reportedly addressed being sacked from the BBC following complaints about workplace conduct, saying “there are two sides to every story”.

The ex-Premier League player, who presented The One Show and Match Of The Day, had his contract terminated after issues were raised involving digital communications, such as texts, in recent weeks, BBC News reported.

“Right now I can’t talk about it,” a spokesperson for Jenas told the Sun newspaper.

“I can tell you I’m not happy – there are two sides to every story – and I’m going to be speaking with my lawyers on the issue.”

It comes after a BBC spokesperson told the PA news agency: “We can confirm that he is no longer part of our presenting line-up.”

BBC chief content officer Charlotte Moore said she was aware of the situation but could give “no more information”, following an approach by the PA news agency after she spoke on a BBC panel at the Edinburgh TV Festival.

According to official figures published last year, Jenas earned £190,000 to £194,999 for his work on the FA Cup, Match Of The Day and the World Cup at the BBC.

Jenas began presenting a TalkSport drive-time show with Jermaine Pennant moments after the news broke.

The 41-year-old did not address the news during the broadcast, and left the News UK building after the radio show in a car.

BBC Sport presenters Jermaine Jenas and Ben Mee (Nick Potts/PA)

Jenas also appears on TNT Sports’ football coverage from time to time, but it is understood he is not scheduled to appear for a number of weeks.

It is understood that TNT Sports was unaware of the status of Jenas’s employment with the BBC.

The father-of-four joined The One Show in 2020 as a stand-in co-host following the departure of Matt Baker, and he was made a permanent fixture the following year.

He has been a regular pundit on sports programme Match Of The Day and Match Of The Day 2 and a presenter on BBC Radio 5 Live.

During his football career, he appeared for the England national team and played for Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United, Tottenham, Aston Villa and Queens Park Rangers.

Jenas also hosts Formula E race coverage for TNT Sports.

His agency MC Saatchi also no longer represents him and his profile on the site now displays a “page not found” notice.