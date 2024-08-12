What the papers say – August 12

The funeral of one of the young victims of the Southport stabbing attack features heavily on Monday’s front pages, which report on hundreds of mourners lining the streets.

The Metro and Daily Mirror both lead with tributes from the heartbroken family of Alice da Silva Aguiar, who was killed at a Taylor Swift dance party which ended in tragedy.

The Daily Mail focuses on calls from Alicia’s family to end the violent riots that followed in the days after her death.

Meanwhile, the i reports the Government is “quietly confident” the widespread violence has largely ended.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper says Britain has lost respect for the police, according to The Daily Telegraph. Ms Cooper pledged to restore the public’s faith in the law, promising the streets would be “flooded with officers this week”.

The Guardian says the Archbishop of Canterbury has warned Christians against taking part in riots, calling the use of religious imagery “an offence to our faith”.

The Independent splashes on an investigation that found doctors and nurses have allegedly been left free to work despite sexual assault accusations.

The Daily Express says junior doctors are planning to strike again.

The Times says councils will be given the power to “compulsorily and cheaply” buy up green belt land to help reach government building targets.

Across the Atlantic, the Financial Times reports a new poll found more Americans trust Kamala Harris to handle the economy than Donald Trump.

And the Daily Star warns a “fearsome 35C frazzler from France” is going to hit British shores.