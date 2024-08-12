Three to appear in court after Belfast rioting

Three men will appear in court in Northern Ireland on Monday, facing charges connected with recent rioting in Belfast.

A 26-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences, including riot, arson, conspiracy to commit arson, three counts of possession of an offensive weapon with intent, and two of criminal damage.

He will appear at Belfast Magistrates court.

A 58-year-old man has been charged with possessing written material intended or likely to stir up hatred or arouse fear.

He will appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court.

A 30-year-old man has been charged with intentionally encouraging or assisting riot, publishing written material intended to stir up hatred, sending menacing messages through a public electronic communications network, and possession of fireworks without a licence.

He will appear at Downpatrick Magistrates’ Court.