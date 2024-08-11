What the papers say – August 11

The Sunday papers continue to be led by scenes of disorder across the UK following the Southport stabbings.

The Sunday Times carries comments from the director of public prosecutions warning that the worst offending protesters could face up to 10 years in prison if they are charged with rioting.

The justice secretary is set to warn the widespread arrests of rioters will hamper efforts to repair the crisis-hit justice system, according to The Observer.

The Sunday Mirror and Sunday People both lead with the parents of Southport victim Bebe King revealing her older sister, Genie, witnessed the attack and managed to escape.

The Sunday Telegraph reports pupils will be taught how to spot extremist content and fake news online following last week’s riots.

Elsewhere, The Independent leads with Britain owing £47 billion in outstanding compensation claims.

And the Daily Star Sunday says a ghost expert has claimed she summoned the spirit of late Motorhead singer Lemmy.