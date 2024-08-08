Ellie Aldridge secures kitesurfing Olympic title after days without GB gold

Ellie Aldridge has secured the first-ever Olympic title in kitesurfing, bringing Team GB’s gold medal total to 13 after days without top prizes.

Kitesurfing made its Games debut in Marseille and sees competitors fly above the water at up to 40 knots powered by huge kites.

The 27-year-old, from Dorset, won both races in the final series on Thursday.

Ellie Aldridge on her kite board during a training session in Portland harbour (Andrew Matthews/PA)

After being involved in a capsize when she was seven, Aldridge was sceptical of the water, but kite foiling became a source of fun for her and later a serious discipline.

Light winds in Marseille have led to numerous races delayed and cancelled, with Emma Wilson the only other sailor for Team GB who has secured a medal with her bronze in windsurfing.

The last gold for Great Britain came at the hands of Keely Hodgkinson when she won the women’s 800m on Monday.

Matthew Hudson-Smith said his time will come (Martin Rickett/PA)

Since then, it has been a string of silvers and bronze – among them Matthew Hudson-Smith’s thrilling 400m race on Wednesday evening, which saw him pipped by Quincy Hall of the US in the final stretch of the run.

Despite being “agonisingly” close to the gold, Hudson-Smith said he is proud to be up there with the “Goats” of British 400m running and vowed his “time is going to come”.