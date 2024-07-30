What the papers say – July 30

A knife attack which killed two children and injured nine others in Southport dominates the front pages of Tuesday’s newspapers.

A 17-year-old suspect is being held on suspicion of murder and attempted murder with The Guardian, Daily Mail, i and The Daily Telegraph leading on the attack.

One witness likened the knife attack to a “horror movie” with The Times, Daily Express and Daily Mirror using the quote for their headline.

The Daily Star concentrates on the same story with the headline “carnage at the kids club.”

Former BBC newsreader Huw Edwards has been charged with three counts of making indecent images of children, reports the Metro.

Both The Independent and Financial Times concentrate on Chancellor Rachel Reeves announcing a series of spending cuts in the House of Commons.