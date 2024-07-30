Police officer charged over sharing of images from incidents, IOPC says

A volunteer police officer has been charged with sharing images taken at crime scenes he attended and information from the police computer.

Leicestershire Police special constable William Heggs, 23, will appear at Leicestershire Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.

Heggs was charged with one count of misconduct in public office, nine offences of unauthorised computer access, and three offences of unlawfully obtaining or disclosing personal data.

The offences allegedly took place between January and November 2021.

He was charged by the Crown Prosecution Service following an investigation by the IOPC, which began in November 2021 when Leicestershire Police made a mandatory conduct referral.