What the papers say – July 23

The US presidential race has again dominated the nation’s newspaper headlines.

The Guardian, Telegraph and Financial Times all report Kamala Harris is “closing in” on the Democratic nomination after picking up a slew of key endorsements.

The Times leads with Ms Harris’s record-breaking fundraising day. Her campaign announced it had raised more than 81 million dollars in the 24 hours after Joe Biden’s withdrawal.

Meanwhile, the i calls Ms Harris the “anointed” one.

Metro also splashes on Ms Harris’s frontrunner status, focusing on the “relief” of Democrats across the US.

However, the Daily Star’s “asparagus psychic” instead claims Michelle Obama could steal the nomination.

Back on British soil, The Independent reports Rishi Sunak’s government spent £700 million on the scrapped Rwanda asylum plan.

The Daily Mail says “tens of thousands” of illegal migrants could get asylum in the UK after Yvette Cooper shelved the Rwanda scheme.

The Daily Mirror reports on a girl left orphaned after her family was tragically killed in a car crash.

Finally, Nigel Farage predicts that Tory MPs will defect to the Reform Party, as per the Daily Express.