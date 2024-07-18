What the papers say – July 18

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s plans for “national renewal” dominates the front pages on Thursday.

Central to Labour’s agenda are proposals to build more houses, nationalise railways and reform workers’ rights, presented as King Charles formally opened the new session of Parliament.

The Daily Telegraph’s front page describes the sweeping plan as a “signalled return of big government”, while the Daily Mirror’s headline highlights Sir Keir “taking back control”.

The Financial Times and Metro outline the 40 new Bills revealed at the formal opening of Parliament, including new protections for renters and the phasing out of cigarette sales first introduced by Rishi Sunak.

The Guardian says the Prime Minister’s plans prioritise growth while also “grappling” with the rise of right-wing populism.

The Daily Mail splashes on Labour’s plans for an Employment Rights Bill “revolution”, claiming ministers have been warned it could cost jobs.

The Daily Express’s front page says Tories have warned middle Britain should brace for tax increases to combat planned spending.

The i reports Avanti West Coast could be the first failing rail operator facing the threat of nationalisation under new plans to nationalise railways.

Sir Keir Starmer will push to secure a new European migration deal when he attempts to reset Britain’s relationship with the EU, The Times reports.

And the Daily Star leads with an alert that stingrays could be lured to Britain’s beaches amid the imminent warm temperatures.