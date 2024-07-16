Migrant Channel crossings since Labour election victory top 1,000

More than 1,000 migrants have arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel since Sir Keir Starmer became Prime Minister.

Home Office figures show 427 people made the journey in seven boats on Monday, taking the provisional total for the year so far to 14,759.

It means the number of arrivals recorded since Sir Keir took office on July 5 in the wake of Labour’s election victory now stands at 1,185.

The total for 2024 to date is 12% higher than the number recorded this time last year (13,200) and up 1% on the same period in 2022 (14,554), according to PA news agency analysis of Government data.

(PA Graphics)

Last year, 29,437 migrants arrived in the UK after making the journey, down 36% on a record 45,774 in 2022.

The Home Office said: “Everyone wants to see an end to the dangerous small boat crossings. They are undermining our border security and putting lives at risk.

“We are taking action to smash the people smuggling gangs responsible for this trade, establishing a new Border Security Command to bring together our intelligence and enforcement agencies, equipped with new counter-terror-style powers and hundreds of personnel stationed in the UK and overseas.

“Our staff continue with their dedicated mission to save lives in the Channel whilst working with our French and other international partners to ensure the criminals responsible face the full extent of the law.”