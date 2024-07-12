Warnings still in place amid probe into Edinburgh beach bacteria pollution

Warnings about a potential health risk from bacteria at a popular Edinburgh beach remain in place, as investigations into the cause of the contamination continue.

Beach-goers were warned against swimming or paddling at Portobello beach on Thursday after an abnormally high level of bacteria was found in water samples.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) and the city council urged people to follow the advice.

Signs have been placed around the beach while Sepa awaits the results of further samples.

The agency’s website indicates the “pollution incident” is expected to last until Monday.

Similar warnings were put in place for six days in July last year due to a waste water pump malfunction.

A spokeswoman for Sepa said: “As a result of analysis of routine samples, Sepa have indicated a high bacterial result at Portobello central bathing water.

“We are temporarily advising against bathing and paddling as a precautionary measure, due to the potential human health risk.

“Sepa are currently investigating the cause of this high result and if required we will explore any mitigation measures.

“We are currently awaiting the result of further water samples. Signage advising against bathing will remain in place until the water quality returns to a satisfactory level.

“Sepa are liaising closely with the City of Edinburgh Council and Scottish Water, and we will continue to work together to monitor the situation.”

The warning covers the area from Pipe Lane to Joppa Rocks.

Council leader Cammy Day said: “We’re aware of Sepa’s current advice against bathing and paddling at Portobello beach and I’d request that people follow the advice.

“The matter is currently under investigation, and we’ll continue to liaise with Sepa and our partners to monitor the situation.”