Man appears in court accused of attempting to murder a police officer

A man has appeared in court charged with attempting to murder a police officer.

Thomas Malone, 27, faces 18 further charges including abduction, assault and stealing a car.

He is accused of a string of driving offences including dangerous driving.

Police Scotland earlier said one of their officers was on foot when he was injured in an incident involving an allegedly stolen Mercedes GLE at a petrol station on Stenhouse Road, Edinburgh, at about 7.25pm on Tuesday.

He suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and later discharged.

Malone, of Edinburgh, appeared at the city’s sheriff court in a private hearing on Thursday.

He made no plea, was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.