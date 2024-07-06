Starmer says he has ‘clear mandate to govern for all four corners of UK’

Sir Keir Starmer said the landslide victory in the General Election has given Labour “a clear mandate to govern for all four corners of the United Kingdom”.

The Prime Minister, in a press conference at Downing Street on his first full day in No 10, set out plans to travel on Sunday to Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and then back to England.

After sweeping to a historic victory at the polls, Sir Keir said his party had received “a mandate to do politics differently”.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer hosts his first Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street, London (Chris Eades/The Sun/PA)

He added: “This will be a politics and a Government that is about delivery, is about service. Self-interest is yesterday’s politics.”

Sir Keir also said: “We clearly on Thursday got a mandate from all four nations.

“For the first time in 20-plus years, we have a majority in England, in Scotland and in Wales.

“And that is a clear mandate to govern for all four corners of the United Kingdom.”

The news conference on Saturday came after he chaired the first meeting of the new Cabinet.

He said he had told his ministers “exactly what I expect of them in terms of standards, delivery, and the trust that the country has put in them”.

The Prime Minister said it had been a “moment in history” on Saturday morning as some of his top team received their privy seals, which was followed by a meeting in Number 10.

Sir Keir said: “At that meeting, I had the opportunity to set out to my Cabinet precisely what I expect of them in terms of standards, delivery and the trust that the country has put in them.

“And yesterday I met Laurie Magnus, the independent adviser on standards, to discuss how we deliver in Government.

“At the Cabinet meeting I also discussed mission delivery, how we would put into action the plans that we had set out in our manifesto.”