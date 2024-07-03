What the papers say – July 3

The eve of the General Election is here, which has dominated Wednesday’s front pages.

The Daily Telegraph and The Times both run with former prime minister Boris Johnson’s plea to the public to stop Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour from seizing victory.

Mr Johnson and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have united to issue the same plea to Britons to “stop Starmergeddon”, writes the Daily Mail.

Daily Express reports Rishi Sunak has also issued a solo plea to the British people, reminding Britons to use their votes wisely.

The Independent explains the Tories’ public pleas.

The Guardian writes about a backlash over an “antisemitic Tory attack on Starmer”.

The Daily Mirror reports that the end is coming for “14 years of hurt”.

The Daily Star splashes with a General Election countdown.

The i reports on a prisons crisis waiting for whoever forms the new government.

Moving away from Westminster, the Metro reports on universities that are apparently “spying on students” on behalf of police.

The Sun leads on football legend Andy Carroll, who it says has been photographed in a 1am street brawl.

Lastly, the Financial Times reports on water companies that are bracing for a slew of lawsuits after a Supreme Court ruling.