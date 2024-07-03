In Pictures: Tractor trips and putty pizzas as leaders make final push for votes

Sir Ed Davey’s eye-catching, action-packed General Election campaign continued as the Liberal Democrat leader embarked on his latest stunt – driving a large yellow tractor.
Rishi Sunak was in a creative mood as he made putty pizzas with reception class children during a visit to Braishfield Primary School in Romsey, Hampshire.
Sir Keir Starmer travelled far and wide, landing in Scotland after flying from Wales on the same jet that took England to the Euros in Germany.
The Labour leader sat in the same seat as England boss Gareth Southgate for the journey, part of a whirlwind tour of mainland Britain on the final day of the General Election campaign.
Nigel Farage didn’t pull any punches as he joined forces with boxer Derek Chisora at a boxing gym in Essex.
SNP leader John Swinney, Scotland’s First Minister, found time for some fun on the campaign trail in Glasgow.