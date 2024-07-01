Sunak not concerned postal ballots delay may leave some voters disenfranchised

Rishi Sunak is not concerned that some people could be disenfranchised by delays to receiving their postal votes ahead of polling day, Downing Street has said.

The Government is aware of some issues around the printing and delivery of postal ballot packs in some local areas and is working to help resolve them, according to No 10.

It comes after Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney warned that some Scots could be “disenfranchised” if their postal votes cannot be filled out and returned on time.

Voters north of the border reported still not having received their ballots with days to go until July 4, with some now overseas.

Asked whether the Prime Minister shared Mr Swinney’s concerns, Mr Sunak’s official spokesman told reporters on Monday: “No.

“We are aware of some concerns around the printing and delivery of postal ballot packs in some local areas.

“We’re working closely with the Electoral Commission, returning officers, Royal Mail and the print suppliers to support the resolution of these issues.

“We understand that the Royal Mail will also be conducting sweeps of their delivery system on polling day to make sure that any ballot packs still in the postal system are identified and passed to returning officers ahead of polls closing.

Rishi Sunak is not concerned voters may be left disenfranchised by postal ballot delays (James Manning/PA)

“And anyone who hasn’t received their postal ballot yet may want to contact their returning officer or arrange for it to be reissued, or to arrange for an alternative avenue to cast their ballot.”

The official said this could include applying for an emergency proxy as he urged those affected to consult Electoral Commission guidance and talk to their returning officer.

Mr Swinney on Sunday said there had been “significant reports of people who were trying to vote by post who had applied properly for a postal vote before the deadline of June 19”.

He also said there had been “no thought given to summer school holidays” in Scotland when Mr Sunak called the election.

“Those postal ballots have not arrived with people and some of them have now left the country, and they have been disenfranchised because of the timing of the election, which is something I deeply regret,” he told Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips on Sky News.