Aer Lingus and pilots’ union will return to court in attempt to end pay standoff

Aer Lingus and the union representing the airline’s pilots will return to court later today in a bid to end the standoff following a bitter dispute over pay.

The airline’s management and the Irish Air Line Pilots Association (IALPA) will attend to the Labour Court on Monday to try and resolve the long-running dispute.

It comes after hundreds of Aer Lingus pilots marched around Dublin Airport during an eight-hour strike on Saturday.

The empty Aer Lingus check-in desk area at Dublin Airport as Aer Lingus pilots began an eight-hour strike on Saturday (Evan Treacy/PA)

The pilots walked at 6am from Aer Lingus’s head office on the airport site and walked past the two terminal buildings twice holding placards and banners.

Pilots then set up a picket line at the main roundabout on the entrance to the airport.

Pilots have also been involved in indefinite work-to rule industrial action that began on Wednesday.

Almost 400 flights have been cancelled so far, affecting tens of thousands of passengers.

Irish Air Line Pilots’ Association (Ialpa) president Mark Tighe (Gareth Chaney/PA)

Both parties were invited to attend a Labour Court meeting today, which was issued on Friday while the disputes committee of the Irish Air Line Pilots’ Association (Ialpa) was considering an escalation after talks between both sides broke down last week.

The union formally accepted the invite and agreed not to escalate “at this point in time” but said their work-to-rule would continue.

The pilots had been seeking a pay increase of 24%, which they say equates to inflation since the last pay rise in 2019.

However, reports over the weekend suggested the Ialpa they would be willing to accept a lower pay increase.

Ialpa president Captain Mark Tighe told the Sunday Times that Ialpa would be open to an offer below 24%, but said any offer would have to be accepted by union members.