‘Serious conversation’ needed over NHS issues, says Swinney

There needs to be a “serious conversation” had about the future of the NHS, First Minister John Swinney has said.

With just a week left before the General Election, the First Minister said the poll would likely see a Labour government after July 4, which would make issues in the NHS “the Labour Party’s problem”.

North of the border, the health service is struggling with long waits for treatment, including in A&E and cancer care.

Recent figures showed the Scottish Government had never met its target to ensure 95% of patients wait no longer than 62 days for treatment after an urgent suspicion of cancer referral.

Under questioning from Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar following comments from BMA Scotland chair Dr Iain Kennedy about the future of the NHS at First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, Mr Swinney said: “I don’t think it’s any secret that we’re going to have a Labour government in a little while.

“We’re going to have to see how the dialogue develops.

“In a week on Friday, the issues that have been raised with me about the health service are going to be the Labour Party’s problem.

“What I’m calling for is a serious conversation about what lies ahead.”

The Scottish Government, he added, had “taken the hard decisions” – including increasing tax – to boost funding for the health service.

Labour plans in England, the First Minister said, would bring £134 million of funding to Scotland, shy of the £237 million the country received in health consequentials from the “awful Tories” in the most recent spring budget revisions.

Anas Sarwar questioned John Swinney on the future of the NHS (Jane Barlow/PA)

“I invite Anas Sarwar to do the maths,” he added.

“We cannot prolong austerity and that’s what the Labour Party are offering.

“Until the Labour Party offers a sensible way out of austerity, people in Scotland won’t take it at all seriously.”

The First Minister’s response, Mr Sarwar said, was “embarrassing”.

“You have been in charge of the health service for 17 years and the chair of the BMA is now saying we have a two-tier health service,” he added.

Mr Sarwar – who has previously said the change his party seeks is a “two-stage process” – went on to point to the next Holyrood election.

“I cannot wait to have that honest conversation about the performance of this SNP government when it comes to the NHS in the run-up to the election in 2026, and neither can people across the country,” he said.