What the papers say – June 24

Politics dominates Monday’s front pages as the final full week of campaigning gets underway ahead of the General Election.

The Guardian, The Independent and the i all lead with senior Tories questioning Rishi Sunak’s leadership over the alleged betting scandal enveloping the Conservative Party.

Meanwhile, The Daily Telegraph and The Times report Labour could ditch guidelines banning children from being taught there are more than two genders.

The Daily Express carries comments from the Prime Minister that Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer wants to “unpick” Brexit, while the Daily Mail leads with Mr Sunak warning voters have 10 days to save Britain from the “disaster” of a Labour super-majority.

The Financial Times cites a survey which says the Tories have lost a third of their voters since January.

The Daily Mirror leads with Iceland boss Richard Walker revealing Mr Sunak’s stern reaction to him speaking out about soaring foodbank use.

The Met Office has said Britain could experience its first heatwave of the summer this week, according to the Metro.

And the Daily Star leads with Harry Kane’s reaction to Gary Lineker’s criticism of the England team’s play.