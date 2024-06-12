Express & Star
Close

In Pictures: Davey makes another splash as Greens vow to mend ‘broken Britain’

As the Green Party launched their General Election manifesto, other party leaders were out on the campaign trail around the country.

Published
Sir Ed Davey leaping through the air with his arms and legs outstretched above the water

Day 21 on the General Election campaign trail saw more water-based antics from Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey while Prime Minister Rishi Sunak insisted he had “absolutely not” lost hope of winning back power.

Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey jumping into the water as he attempts an Aqua Jungle floating assault course at Spot-On-Wake in Henley-in-Arden, Warwickshire
Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey jumps into the water as he attempts an Aqua Jungle floating assault course during a campaign visit (Jacob King/PA)
Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey falling into the water at an Aqua Jungle floating assault course at Spot-On-Wake in Henley-in-Arden, Warwickshire
Sir Ed followed up last week’s visit to Windermere with the aqua assault course challenge at Spot-On-Wake in Warwickshire (Jacob King/PA)
Sir Ed Davey blowing on a firepit during a visit to Willow Forest School, in Guildford, Surrey
Later Sir Ed prepared a fire to toast marshmallows during a visit to Willow Forest School, in Guildford, Surrey (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Meanwhile, the Green Party launched its General Election manifesto in Hove with plans to mend ‘broken Britain’ with a tax on multimillionaires and billionaires to fund improvements to health, housing, transport and the green economy.

General Election campaign 2024
Green Party co-leaders Carla Denyer (second left) and Adrian Ramsay, with candidates Sian Berry (left) and Ellie Chowns during their manifesto launch at the Sussex County Cricket ground in Hove (Rhiannon James/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak joining pupils in a maths lesson during a visit to John Whitgift Academy in Grimsby
It’s all about the numbers: Prime Minister Rishi Sunak joins pupils in a maths lesson during a visit to a school in Grimsby, Lincolnshire (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Rishi Sunak speaking to pupils in a science lesson at John Whitgift Academy in Grimsby
Mr Sunak moved on to help out in a science lesson at John Whitgift Academy in Grimsby (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer with workers during a visit to Grimsby Institute
Also in Grimsby before his leaders’ debate with Mr Sunak was Sir Keir Starmer, who met students during a visit technical training college Grimsby Institute to set out Labour’s plans to bring down costs for drivers (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer seen through a wheel during a visit to Grimsby Institute
Sir Keir also focused on the state of Britain’s roads and the number of potholes (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Scottish First Minister John Swinney helping out on the checkout at Asda Chesser Supermarket, in Edinburgh
Meanwhile, Scottish First Minister John Swinney helps out on the checkout at Asda Chesser Supermarket, in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scottish First Minister John Swinney helping out on the check-out at Asda Chesser Supermarket, in Edinburgh
Having scanned their items, Mr Swinney ensures the shopper’s bags are carefully placed in their trolley (Jane Barlow/PA)
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular