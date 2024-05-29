In Pictures: Planes, trains and… bikes as parties continue on campaign trail

Conservative and Labour party leaders Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer kept up the pace on the campaign trail with visits to different parts of the country as ITV confirmed the pair would go head to head in a televised debate on Tuesday June 4.

The Prime Minister’s wife, Akshata Murty, shared campaigning duties with her husband as she visited Ripon, while Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey gave his feet a rest as he took a bike ride in the border town of Knighton ahead of launching the party’s campaign in Wales.

The latest day on the General Election campaign trail started with the Prime Minister picking up breakfast for the media at a cafe in Cornwall (Aaron Chown/PA)

Rishi Sunak followed the fashion trend as he donned an orange jacket for a visit to the GWR railway traction maintenance depot in Penzance, Cornwall (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Prime Minister’s wife, Akshata Murty, also hit the campaign trail, sharing a laugh with residents during a visit to a Royal British Legion care facility in Ripon (Ian Forsyth/PA)

There was also time for a quick cuppa during Akshata Murty’s trip to North Yorkshire (Ian Forsyth/PA)

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer took a selfie with student nurses and trainee medics following a Q&A session during a visit to Three Counties Medical School in Worcester (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Left a bit… and stop. Labour Party deputy leader Angela Rayner had a go at directing an easyJet plane arriving at London Stansted Airport from Amsterdam (Joe Giddens/PA)

Angela Rayner asks a member of the ground crew how she did after the plane made it safely back (Joe Giddens/PA)

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey got off his bike as he prepared to speak to people in Knighton while on the General Election campaign trail in Wales (Jacob King/PA)

Later in the day, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak celebrated after being shown how to splice a wire by field service engineer apprentice Kiri James during his visit to Wildanet Technical Training Academy in Liskeard, Cornwall (Aaron Chown/PA)

No cameras please… A baby tries to avoid the spotlight as Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer visits Worcester City Football Club (Stefan Rousseau/PA)