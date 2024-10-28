Train travel disruption between Stourbridge Junction and Birmingham Snow Hill - full details here

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Transport for West Midlands has issued an alert for rail passengers travelling between Stourbridge Junction and Birmingham Snow Hill.

The local transport authority said that journeys will be disrupted due to engineering work on the Snow Hill line until Thursday, October 31.

Stourbridge Junction Train Station

Replacement bus services are operating along the route between Stourbridge Junction and Birmingham Snow Hill while the work continues.

TfWM urged passengers to “plan ahead”. It has also highlighted park and ride options from other stations on the network. You can find details at: West Midlands Park and Ride stations