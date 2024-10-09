Ewe must be joking! – M6 Motorway forced to close as sheep 'wander close to carriageway'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The M6 was forced to stop between Junction 14 for Stafford and Junction 15 Stoke-On-Trent after a flock of sheep was seen getting too close to the carriageway.

The incident was first reported by National Highways West Midlands at 9.31am this morning, with traffic being stopped in both directions while the animals were ushered away.

On X, National Highways West Midlands said: "Traffic has been stopped in both directions on the M6 in Stafford between J14 and J15 due to a hear of sheep which are wandering close to the carriageway.

"Our Traffic Officers are working to get them to safety."

Traffic was released on the southbound stretch of the M6 at around 9.47am, however, the northbound carriageway remains blocked.

The group said: "Traffic has now been released on the M6 southbound in Staffordshire between and J15 and J14.

"The northbound carriageway is still blocked at this time, but we will hopefully be able to get some lanes running again very shortly. Thank you for your patience."