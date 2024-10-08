Severe delays on Midland Metro services as accident brings chaos to Wolverhampton city centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

There were no trams running between Wolverhampton Station and Priestfield after an accident in the city centre.

A tram was stationary this morning on the Bilston Street Island after an accident with a vehicle.

It led to long queues from around 7am this morning, with all routes in to the city centre and around the Ring Road heavily congested.

Midland Metro said services had been suspended from the city's railway station and were instead started and terminating at the park and ride station at Priestfield.

It advised passengers to see its website for updates as work continued to clear the line in the city centre.

The accident also caused problems for buses running into Wolverhampton as routes to and from its bus station were heavily congested.