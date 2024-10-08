Motorists urged to plan ahead as delays expected in Wolverhampton amid Severn Trent Water roadworks
Road users are being warned to expect delays as water works begin.
Published
Temporary traffic lights have been installed on the A449 Penn Road, Wolverhampton, to make way for Severn Trent Water roadworks.
Delays are expected along the route, with bus travel also being disrupted.
Roads watchdog group, West Midlands Roads, said on X: "A449 Penn Road, Wolverhampton, around Rookery Lane junction.
"Severn Trent Water roadworks. Temporary traffic lights are in place. Impact to National Express West Midlands 15, 16 and Diamond bus 64 services."