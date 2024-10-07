Bus service to Smethwick hospital diverted after 'crash'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The collision took place on The Uplands, near Taylors Lane, on Monday evening.

The AA – which first received reports of the crash just before 5pm – said traffic was "coping well" on the road.

The crash happened on The Uplands, Smethwick. Photo: Google

National Express West Midlands said the service 89 – which runs between West Bromwich and the new Midland Metropolitan Hospital – had been disrupted.

Writing to X, formerly Twitter, at 6pm, the bus company said the service had diverted in both directions via Church Road and Manor Road.

It went on to apologise to customers for disruption to their journeys.

The Express & Star has contacted West Midlands Ambulance Service for comment.