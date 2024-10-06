West Midlands Combined Authority boss calls on railways to meet passenger needs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Laura Shoaf has been asked to chair Shadow Great British Railways (SGBR), by Transport Secretary Louise Haigh with the aim of overhauling the railways in the UK and make it better for users.

She will carry out the role, which will see the creation of the Great British Railways body, alongside her current duties as chief executive of West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA).

West Midlands Combined Authority chief executive Laura Shoaf. PIC: WMCA

Before leading the WMCA, Laura was managing director of Transport for West Midlands where she oversaw a multi-million pound transport investment package for the region.

She was also the first female chair of the Urban Transport Group, which comprises transport leaders from across the UK.

Speaking on LinkedIn, she said: “It is a real privilege to be asked to chair Shadow Great British Railways (SGBR) by the Transport Secretary Louise Haigh, alongside my role as Chief Executive of West Midlands Combined Authority.

“The role will help the Government overhaul the railways and design Great British Railways – a permanent body that will oversee services such as ticketing and timetables.

“My focus will be ensuring people are at the heart of the railways and that this remains a focus for years to come.

“There is great power in our transport network, but in order for it to work, and in order for it to keep opening up opportunities in jobs and growth, it has to be built around our passengers and freight users.”

Transport Secretary, Louise Haigh, said: “For too long, passengers have suffered from a fragmented rail system that doesn’t work in their interests – we’re going to change that.

“Establishing Shadow Great British Railways is a significant step towards delivering a unified railway with passengers at its heart by bringing together track and train – and it’s fantastic we have someone of Laura’s calibre to drive forward reforms.

“Laura brings immense hands-on experience of delivering change and a shared desire to move fast and deliver change – I’m looking forward to working with her to fix our railways and getting Britain moving again.”